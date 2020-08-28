UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coalition Intercepts Houthi Missile Attack Targeting Najran

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 02:15 PM

Coalition intercepts Houthi missile attack targeting Najran

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Aug, 2020) RIYADH, 28th August 2020 (WAM) - Forces of the Arab Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen successfully intercepted a ballistic missile launched by the terrorist Houthi militia toward Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

In a statement, the official spokesman of the Arab Coalition, Col. Turki Al-Maliki said, that the "Joint Coalition Forces last night intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched systematically and deliberately by the terrorist Houthi militia to target civilians and civilian objects in Najran."

Related Topics

Terrorist Yemen Riyadh Saudi Najran Saudi Arabia August 2020 Arab

Recent Stories

Lootah sees increase of Dubai residents shifting f ..

4 minutes ago

Allowing Nawaz Sharif to go abroad was a ‘mistak ..

12 minutes ago

Babar Azam is determined to make first century in ..

30 minutes ago

 Former civil approaches SJC against LHC CJ Muham ..

51 minutes ago

Emirati woman are key partners in country&#039;s a ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan records significant decline in Coronaviru ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.