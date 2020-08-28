Coalition intercepts Houthi missile attack targeting Najran

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Aug, 2020) RIYADH, 28th August 2020 (WAM) - Forces of the Arab Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen successfully intercepted a ballistic missile launched by the terrorist Houthi militia toward Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

In a statement, the official spokesman of the Arab Coalition, Col. Turki Al-Maliki said, that the "Joint Coalition Forces last night intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched systematically and deliberately by the terrorist Houthi militia to target civilians and civilian objects in Najran."