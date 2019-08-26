UrduPoint.com
Coalition Intercepts Six Missiles By Houthis

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 01:15 AM

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Aug, 2019) The joint forces of the Arab coalition in support of legitimacy in Yemen this evening intercepted and destroyed six ballistic missiles fired by the terrorist Houthi militias before hitting civil targets in the Saudi Jazan city.

Colonel Turki Al-Maliki, the official spokesman of the coalition, said that the Houthi terrorists targeted civilians with drones and ballistic missiles in flagrant violation of the most fundamental principles of international humanitarian law, as they are desperately attempting to make up for the human losses they have been sustaining over the past period as a result of the military operations supported by the coalition across various fronts.

He affirmed the determination of the joint forces' command to take up the most deterrent measures and dismantle the terrorists' capabilities and curb their offensives on civilians.

