Coalition Naval Forces Thwart Attack By Houthi Militia On Commercial Ship

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 09:45 PM

Coalition naval forces thwart attack by Houthi militia on commercial ship

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jul, 2019) The Arab Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen managed to thwart a terrorist attempt by the Houthi militia targeting a commercial ship in Red Sea early on Monday, the Saudi Press Agency, SPA, reported on Monday.

The Naval Forces of the Coalition foiled the Houthis' attack in southern waters of the Red Sea, using an unmanned booby-trapped Blue Fish boat, said Colonel Turki Al Malki, the official spokesman for the Coalition Forces.

Al Maliki said that the coalition forces spotted the unmanned boat while it was moving, then intercepted and destroyed it. He stressed that threatening the international navigation and trade by the Iran-backed Houthi militia was considered a serious terrorist act. The spokesman reaffirmed that the coalition forces would keep neutralising all hostile terrorist capabilities of the Houthi militia, said the SPA report.

