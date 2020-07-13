Coalition refers 'targeted operation' results to JIAT

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jul, 2020) RIYADH, 13th July 2020 (WAM) - The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition has referred one of the targeted operations results to the Joint Incidents Assessment Team, JIAT, to assess the possibility of an incident.

Colonel Turki Al-Malki, the Official Spokesman of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen was quoted by the Saudi Press Agency, SPA, as saying that the Joint Forces Command has completed a comprehensive study of the after action review of an operation conducted on Sunday, 12th July 2020, and according to the comprehensive review and operational vetting, and what was clarified by Coalition forces on the ground, there is a possibility of losses among civilians as a result of a targeted operation against 'a gathering of terrorist Houthi commanders and armed militants' in Washahah district, Hajjah governorate, Yemen.

All documents relating to this incident have been referred to JIAT for further assessment and announcement of results.

The Joint Forces Command underscored its commitment to applying the highest standards of safety and implementing the customary International Humanitarian Law in its military operations.

"We will take all necessary procedures pertaining to incidents, god forbid, to achieve the highest levels of accountability and transparency," Al-Malki added.