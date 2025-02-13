Coalition Talks Collapse Between Austria's Freedom, People's Parties
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2025 | 01:45 AM
VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2025) Negotiations to form a new ruling coalition between Austria’s right-wing Freedom Party and the conservative People’s Party collapsed today after a month of talks following the appointment of Herbert Kickl, leader of the Freedom Party, to form the new government.
Herbert Kickl resigned from his role in forming the government and informed Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen of his withdrawal, returning the mandate to the president, according to a statement from the Freedom Party parliamentary group.
The Primary reason for the failure of the coalition talks between the two parties was the escalation of disputes over ministerial portfolio divisions. The Freedom Party insisted on controlling the Ministry of the Interior to manage issues related to asylum and immigration, while the People’s Party refused to cede the position. Additional disagreements arose over the management of foreign and European policy, media, and judicial affairs.
