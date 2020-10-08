UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coalition To Restore Legitimacy Destroy Bomb-laden UAV In Yemen

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 02:00 AM

Coalition to Restore Legitimacy destroy bomb-laden UAV in Yemen

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Oct, 2020) The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen have intercepted and destroyed this evening a bomb-laden UAV in Yemeni airspace launched systematically and deliberately by the terrorist Houthi militia to target civilians and civilian objects in the Kingdom This came in a statement by the Official Spokesman for the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy, Col Turki Al-Malki.

Related Topics

Terrorist Yemen

Recent Stories

Shoigu Discussed Nagorno-Karabakh Situation With A ..

2 hours ago

Shoigu Discussed Nagorno-Karabakh Situation With A ..

2 hours ago

UAE Minister of State for International Cooperatio ..

2 hours ago

KLM virus bailout to go to court in November: Gree ..

2 hours ago

Two Drones Crash in Georgia's Azerbaijan-Bordering ..

2 hours ago

Trump Covid symptom-free for 24 hours, no fever in ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.