Coalition to Restore Legitimacy destroy bomb-laden UAV in Yemen

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Oct, 2020) The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen have intercepted and destroyed this evening a bomb-laden UAV in Yemeni airspace launched systematically and deliberately by the terrorist Houthi militia to target civilians and civilian objects in the Kingdom This came in a statement by the Official Spokesman for the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy, Col Turki Al-Malki.