Coalition To Restore Legitimacy In Yemen Announces One-month Extension Of Comprehensive Ceasefire

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 06:45 PM

Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen announces one-month extension of comprehensive ceasefire

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Apr, 2020) The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen on Friday said it has extended for one month the comprehensive ceasefire in Yemen to support efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic, beginning Thursday, 23 April, 2020, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The spokesman Colonel Turki al-Maliki said, "The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen reiterates that the chance is still there for concerted efforts to reach a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire in Yemen, and consensus on serious, direct and tangible steps to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni brotherly people."

The coalition added that it will strongly support such fundamental steps with the UN in order to reach a just and comprehensive political solution agreed upon by all the Yemenis.

