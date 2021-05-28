Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen denies presence of Emirati forces on Mayun, Socotra Islands

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2021) An official in the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen on Thursday branded as "untrue" reports that Emirati forces are present on Mayun and Socotra islands.

"All equipment currently present on Mayun Island is under the control of the Coalition Command, and is situated there to enable the legitimate and Arab Coalition forces to counter the Houthi militia, secure maritime navigation and support West Coast forces," said a statement on Saudi Press Agency (SPA), citing the official.

Current UAE efforts are focused on providing air support for Coalition operations in defence of the city of Marib, the official added, affirming that the Coalition respects the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of Yemen.