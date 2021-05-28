UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coalition To Restore Legitimacy In Yemen Denies Presence Of Emirati Forces On Mayun, Socotra Islands

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 02:15 AM

Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen denies presence of Emirati forces on Mayun, Socotra Islands

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2021) An official in the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen on Thursday branded as "untrue" reports that Emirati forces are present on Mayun and Socotra islands.

"All equipment currently present on Mayun Island is under the control of the Coalition Command, and is situated there to enable the legitimate and Arab Coalition forces to counter the Houthi militia, secure maritime navigation and support West Coast forces," said a statement on Saudi Press Agency (SPA), citing the official.

Current UAE efforts are focused on providing air support for Coalition operations in defence of the city of Marib, the official added, affirming that the Coalition respects the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of Yemen.

Related Topics

Yemen UAE Saudi Marib All Unity Foods Limited Arab

Recent Stories

Germany plans to offer adolescents COVID-19 vaccin ..

1 hour ago

UAE Ambassador and Egypt&#039;s Minister of Agricu ..

1 hour ago

Spain&#039;s Casillas plans to open training acade ..

2 hours ago

DIG asks SSP to register cases of robberies, other ..

56 minutes ago

Canadian Government Allots $2.15Bln Toward Energy ..

56 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Confirms Notification US ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.