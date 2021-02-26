Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen destroys bomb-laden UAV launched by terrorist, Iran-backed Houthi militia toward Khamis Mushait

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Feb, 2021) The Joint Coalition Forces have intercepted and destroyed on Friday morning a bomb-laden UAV launched systematically and deliberately by the terrorist Houthi militia to target civilians and civilian objects in Khamis Mushait city.

According to a statement by Brigadier General Turki Al-Malki, the Official Spokesman of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, carried by Saudi Press Agency, SPA, these acts of aggression to deliberately and systematically target civilians and civilian objects by the terrorist, Iran-backed Houthi militia amount to war crimes.

''The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition will continue to implement all necessary operational procedures to safeguard civilians and civilian objects in accordance with the customary International Humanitarian Law," he affirmed.