UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coalition To Restore Legitimacy In Yemen Intercepts, Destroys Bomb-laden UAV Toward Kingdom

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 02:00 AM

Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen intercepts, destroys bomb-laden UAV toward Kingdom

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Nov, 2020) The Joint Coalition Forces intercepted and destroyed Wednesday evening a bomb-laden UAV launched systematically and deliberately by the terrorist Houthi militia to target civilians and civilian objects in the Southern Region.

This was announced by the official Spokesman for the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen Brigadier General Turki Al-Malki this evening.

Related Topics

Terrorist Yemen

Recent Stories

UAE suspends issuance of visit visas, entry permit ..

21 minutes ago

Pak-Afghan PTA to be finalized by end of January 2 ..

2 hours ago

Syrian ambassador hails UAE&#039;s hosting of nati ..

2 hours ago

Former US Army Green Beret pleads guilty to spying ..

2 hours ago

Bahrain urges Israel-Palestinian peace in historic ..

2 hours ago

Pak economy starts rapid recovery : State Bank of ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.