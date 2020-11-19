Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen intercepts, destroys bomb-laden UAV toward Kingdom

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Nov, 2020) The Joint Coalition Forces intercepted and destroyed Wednesday evening a bomb-laden UAV launched systematically and deliberately by the terrorist Houthi militia to target civilians and civilian objects in the Southern Region.

This was announced by the official Spokesman for the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen Brigadier General Turki Al-Malki this evening.