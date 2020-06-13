UrduPoint.com
Coalition To Restore Legitimacy In Yemen Intercepts Ballistic Missile Launched By Terrorist Houthi Militia Toward Saudi Arabia

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 08:15 PM

Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen intercepts ballistic missile launched by terrorist Houthi Militia toward Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jun, 2020) The Official Spokesman of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen Colonel Turki Al-Malki said the Joint Forces Command of the Coalition has successfully this morning intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the terrorist, Iran-backed Houthi militia from Sa’dah governorate, deliberately targeting innocent civilians and civilian objects in Najran.

Minor injuries were sustained by civilians as a result of debris of the intercepted ballistic missile, he added.

"The terrorist Houthi militia is continuing to deliberately and systematically target, with ballistic missiles and UAVs, civilians and civilian objects protected under the International Humanitarian Law, the number of ballistic missiles launched by the terrorist Houthi militia toward the Kingdom has reached (312), all intercepted and destroyed," he added in a statement.

"The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition will continue to apply and implement all decisive and rigorous measures to neutralise and destroy such capabilities to protect civilians from these terrorist acts and haphazard, villainous attempts in accordance with the customary International Humanitarian Law," added the statement.

