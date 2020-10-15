UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coalition To Restore Legitimacy In Yemen Receives 19 POWs In Riyadh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 08:15 PM

Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen receives 19 POWs in Riyadh

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Oct, 2020) The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen announced that it has received 19 prisoners of war, POWs, of the Arab Coalition Forces.

The official spokesman Colonel Turki Al-Malki in a statement to the Saudi Press Agency, SPA, said, "19 prisoners of war of the Coalition Forces have arrived at King Salman Airbase on Thursday afternoon. Fifteen are Saudi and four are Sudanese POWs."

The returning war prisoners were received by the Acting Joint Forces Commander Lt. Gen. Mutlaq bin Salem Al-Azima, Brig. Gen. Majdi Al-Samani, the Military Attaché of the Embassy of Sudan in the Kingdom, a number of the Joint Forces Command’s Staff, Sudanese liaison officers at the Joint Forces Command and the families of the prisoners.

The arrival of the Coalition forces POWs comes under the political and military leaderships’ keenness for the return of all POWs and detainees.

"The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition highly appreciates the International Committee of the Red Cross’ efforts alongside those of the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, for reaching the implementation of the Prisoners and Detainees Exchange Agreement in its first phase under the (Stockholm) Agreement," the statement concluded.

Related Topics

Exchange Yemen Saudi Salem Stockholm Sudan All Agreement Arab

Recent Stories

Illegal plot allotment reference adjourned till No ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Delivers 3rd Arms Batch to CAR, Armored Veh ..

2 minutes ago

Japan Plans to Lower Int'l Travel Advisories Issue ..

4 minutes ago

Italian Foreign Minister Says EU Sanctions on Russ ..

4 minutes ago

Global Community Lost $1.3 Trillion From Climate-R ..

4 minutes ago

WHO Europe Head Says Relaxed COVID Policy Could Pr ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.