Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen receives 19 POWs in Riyadh

(@FahadShabbir)

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Oct, 2020) The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen announced that it has received 19 prisoners of war, POWs, of the Arab Coalition Forces.

The official spokesman Colonel Turki Al-Malki in a statement to the Saudi Press Agency, SPA, said, "19 prisoners of war of the Coalition Forces have arrived at King Salman Airbase on Thursday afternoon. Fifteen are Saudi and four are Sudanese POWs."

The returning war prisoners were received by the Acting Joint Forces Commander Lt. Gen. Mutlaq bin Salem Al-Azima, Brig. Gen. Majdi Al-Samani, the Military Attaché of the Embassy of Sudan in the Kingdom, a number of the Joint Forces Command’s Staff, Sudanese liaison officers at the Joint Forces Command and the families of the prisoners.

The arrival of the Coalition forces POWs comes under the political and military leaderships’ keenness for the return of all POWs and detainees.

"The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition highly appreciates the International Committee of the Red Cross’ efforts alongside those of the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, for reaching the implementation of the Prisoners and Detainees Exchange Agreement in its first phase under the (Stockholm) Agreement," the statement concluded.