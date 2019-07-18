UrduPoint.com
Coalition To Support Legitimacy In Yemen, U.S. Central Command Discuss Bilateral Ties

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 09:00 PM

Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen, U.S. Central Command discuss bilateral ties

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jul, 2019) RIYADH, 18th July 2018 (WAM) - Lieutenant General Prince Fahd bin Turki Bin Abdulaziz, Commander of the Joint Forces of the Coalition for the Support of Legitimacy in Yemen, received here today General Kenneth McKenzie, the Commander of United States Central Command.

During the meeting, they reviewed the bilateral relations, opportunities for developing cooperation between the two sides in the military field, and exchanged views on a number of issues of common interest.

