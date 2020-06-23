UrduPoint.com
Coalition Welcomes Government Of Yemen And The Southern Transitional Council's Response To Ceasefire Call

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 01:30 AM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2020) RIYADH, 22nd June 2020 (WAM) - The Arab Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen on Monday welcomed the request made by the government of Yemen and the Southern Transitional Council for a meeting in the Kingdom to move forward in implementing the Riyadh Agreement.

In a statement carried by the 'Saudi Press Agency' and reported by 'Saudi Gazette', the coalition’s spokesman Col. Turki Al-Malki said: "In light of the recent events in Socotra and Abyan governorate, the Coalition welcomes the response of the legitimate government of Yemen and the Southern Transitional Council for its request of a comprehensive ceasefire, de-escalation and a meeting to be convened in the Kingdom to move forward in implementing the Riyadh Agreement, in addition to the return of the political and military committees and teams in order to promptly implement it."

"The Coalition regrets the recent developments in a number of Southern governorates in Yemen, and calls on all parties to prioritize the national interest of Yemen, its people, security and stability, and end the bloodshed through implementing the Riyadh Agreement, normalizing the situation in Socotra, implementing a ceasefire in Abyan and avoiding escalations in all Yemeni governorates, including the media escalation," he added.

The spokesman added that the Coalition rejects any behaviors that undermine security and stability and contravene the Riyadh Agreement in liberated areas.

The Coalition said that it reaffirms its longstanding commitment to stand by Yemen and its brotherly people, and continue its efforts to unite Yemeni people, bridge the gap between their components and support their endeavors to restore their nation, security, stability, state unity and territorial integrity.

The spokesman said the Coalition will deploy observers on land in Abyan to observe the comprehensive ceasefire and separation of forces.

It called on all Yemeni political, social and media components and powers to support the parties’ response to convene a meeting in Riyadh, and work diligently to implement the Agreement, that carries a substantial interest for Yemen and restores the state and its institutions in order to provide security, services and alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people."

