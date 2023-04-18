CodersHQ empowers the community with concepts of 3D design and new trends of AI

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Apr, 2023) DUBAI, 17th April, 2023 (WAM) – CodersHQ, one of the National Program for Coders initiatives, organised recently an interactive workshop in collaboration with VRAcademi, titled "Learning to Create 3D Products Using VR" that witnessed significant turnout of participants who share an interest in coding and artificial intelligence.

The workshop aimed to foster creativity, imagination, and digital design skills amongst the participants while introducing them to the latest 3D design techniques and trends in artificial intelligence.

During the workshop, participants were presented with several successful case studies showcasing the application of virtual reality.

The event also focused on the development of 3D design brainstorming skills, establishing a collective vision for sustainable cities through digital technologies, promoting environmental sustainability awareness, fostering the generation of technical ideas through creative arts and digital designs, and introducing emerging technologies such as Metaverse and virtual reality.

The workshop, further delved into fundamental concepts related to visualization and digital art, explained the mechanism of creating a 3D design through virtual reality using Gravity Sketch, and covered other pertinent technical topics related to design and virtual reality (VR).



Saqr Binghalib, Executive Director at the Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications Office, stated that the new technological solutions serve to augment various aspects of digital development, contribute to the growth of new digital sectors, and inspire different segments of society, including children, students, and educators.

The aim is to enhance their digital skills and foster proficiency in advanced digital mechanisms, thus supporting the developmental goals of the UAE.

He added that the provision of experiences with the latest technological devices and solutions is instrumental in ensuring their successful adoption and effective implementation.

This approach enables building a digitally empowered society that leverages the latest global digital technologies to their fullest potential.

Sonal Ahuja, CO-founder and CEO of VRAcademi Specializing in AI, augmented and virtual reality applications London and Dubai discussed emerging trends in 3D design.

Ahuja provided insights on ways to leverage Meta Quest 2 for creating 3D designs, including techniques for combining and printing designs to transform them from VR to real life. The session also covered fundamental principles of 3D product design and showcased inspiring case studies of innovative and successful 3D products.