UrduPoint.com

CodersHQ Empowers The Community With Concepts Of 3D Design And New Trends Of AI

Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2023 | 01:15 AM

CodersHQ empowers the community with concepts of 3D design and new trends of AI

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Apr, 2023) DUBAI, 17th April, 2023 (WAM) – CodersHQ, one of the National Program for Coders initiatives, organised recently an interactive workshop in collaboration with VRAcademi, titled "Learning to Create 3D Products Using VR" that witnessed significant turnout of participants who share an interest in coding and artificial intelligence.
The workshop aimed to foster creativity, imagination, and digital design skills amongst the participants while introducing them to the latest 3D design techniques and trends in artificial intelligence.
During the workshop, participants were presented with several successful case studies showcasing the application of virtual reality.

The event also focused on the development of 3D design brainstorming skills, establishing a collective vision for sustainable cities through digital technologies, promoting environmental sustainability awareness, fostering the generation of technical ideas through creative arts and digital designs, and introducing emerging technologies such as Metaverse and virtual reality.
The workshop, further delved into fundamental concepts related to visualization and digital art, explained the mechanism of creating a 3D design through virtual reality using Gravity Sketch, and covered other pertinent technical topics related to design and virtual reality (VR).


Saqr Binghalib, Executive Director at the Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications Office, stated that the new technological solutions serve to augment various aspects of digital development, contribute to the growth of new digital sectors, and inspire different segments of society, including children, students, and educators.

The aim is to enhance their digital skills and foster proficiency in advanced digital mechanisms, thus supporting the developmental goals of the UAE.
He added that the provision of experiences with the latest technological devices and solutions is instrumental in ensuring their successful adoption and effective implementation.

This approach enables building a digitally empowered society that leverages the latest global digital technologies to their fullest potential.
Sonal Ahuja, CO-founder and CEO of VRAcademi Specializing in AI, augmented and virtual reality applications London and Dubai discussed emerging trends in 3D design.

Ahuja provided insights on ways to leverage Meta Quest 2 for creating 3D designs, including techniques for combining and printing designs to transform them from VR to real life. The session also covered fundamental principles of 3D product design and showcased inspiring case studies of innovative and successful 3D products.

Related Topics

UAE Dubai London April Event From Share

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed attends Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed le ..

Saif bin Zayed attends Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed lecture exploring leadership in ..

3 minutes ago
 MOCCAE hosts special &#039;National Dialogue for C ..

MOCCAE hosts special &#039;National Dialogue for Climate Action&#039; session

3 minutes ago
 Aggregate capital and reserves of banks operating ..

Aggregate capital and reserves of banks operating in UAE up 8.5% to AED 438.6 bn ..

3 minutes ago
 Over 1,000 people participate in Walk for Inclusio ..

Over 1,000 people participate in Walk for Inclusion

3 minutes ago
 Global heavyweights commit to national pavilions f ..

Global heavyweights commit to national pavilions for INDEX 2023

3 minutes ago
 Global Dubai Tea Forum 2023 to discuss future tren ..

Global Dubai Tea Forum 2023 to discuss future trends of tea

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.