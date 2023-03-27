CodersHQ organised Crafting Sustainability workshop and AI Minecraft Challenge for Kids

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2023) CodersHQ, one of the National Programme for Coders initiatives, in collaboration with microsoft held the first of its kind workshop titled: “Crafting sustainability: AI Minecraft challenge for kids”.

The aim of the workshop was to introduce children to Minecraft mechanisms that enable them to build and explore virtual worlds, as well as teach them new technologies in the world of artificial intelligence.

The workshop had a particular focus on promoting sustainability and eco-friendly practices. By utilising Minecraft, children were able to learn coding basics and AI concepts in a fun and engaging way, while also gain an understanding of the importance of environmental responsibility.

Saqr Binghalib, Executive Director at the Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications Office said that the workshop is part of the programme's ongoing efforts to enhance children's capabilities in coding, while also supporting its objectives of building a technology-driven future.

The initiative also reflects the programme's commitment to instilling concepts of sustainability in younger generations, which aligns with the UAE government's Year of Sustainability goals. By combining coding and AI with concepts of sustainability, the workshop provides a valuable opportunity for children to develop new skills that will prepare them for the future while fostering a sense of environmental responsibility.

Binghalib said that the workshop provided by Microsoft experts, Ashley Bryant and Philip Wride, was specifically designed to equip children with foundational programming skills and principles of sustainability, aiming to raise awareness among children about the significance of artificial intelligence and the vast opportunities it presents for the future.

By providing children with these essential tools and knowledge, the workshop enables them to be better prepared for the rapidly evolving technological landscape while promoting a more sustainable and responsible approach to innovation.

The workshop spanned over two days and targeted students between the ages of 10-12 years. Its Primary objective was to teach the participants how to leverage Minecraft as a platform for learning to code, as well as to introduce them to the fundamentals of artificial intelligence within the game.

The event also aimed to demonstrate how sustainable practices can be integrated by leveraging artificial intelligence technologies to address various challenges. By catering to the specific needs and interests of the target age group, the workshop provided an interactive and engaging learning experience that encouraged children to develop new skills while fostering a sense of environmental consciousness.

The workshop centred around the themes of artificial intelligence, sustainability, and eco-friendly practices across different areas of life that included an introduction to AI, understanding AI and big data for wildlife tracking, exploring AI in the real world, AI and machine learning, help ocean researches, AI to determine water quality and coding tutorial using Minecraft.

The workshop also highlighted the intersections between sustainability and technology. It provided participants with an introduction to artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, and how they can utilise these tools to create positive change in the world.

Additionally, the event included a series of challenges designed to enhance participants' competitiveness and encourage them to develop solutions using digital technology. By engaging with these challenges, participants were able to apply their newly acquired skills in a practical and dynamic manner, while fostering a spirit of innovation and problem-solving.

Overall, the workshop provided a holistic approach to learning, combining theoretical knowledge with practical applications to equip children with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

