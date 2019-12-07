Coffee is set to be a major showcase at SIAL Middle East 2019

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Dec, 2019) The tenth edition of SIAL middle East, SIAL ME, which will run from December 9th – 11th and is organised by Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Company, ADNEC, has announced an exciting consumer programme with a focus on coffee and more. The event is held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, ADAFSA.

Recognised as one of the most exciting regional food, beverage and trade events, this year’s SIAL ME is hosted by the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre and has an enticing variety of new and returning interactive B2C events and competitions.

Coffee will have a major focus again this year off the back of last year’s event which saw 7,463 visitors attend SIAL ME to source both coffee and related coffee products. The UAE National Coffee Championships will take place as part of SIAL ME, highlighting talented baristas from across the region. The two main coffee events are the National Latte Art Championship and the National Cezve/Ibrik Championship, both sanctioned by the Specialty Coffee Association, SCA, which aims primarily at continuing to develop industry professionals in the UAE as well as furthering education on coffee.

The National Latte Art Championship challenges the baristas and highlights their artistic skills in a competition format. The baristas will be judged on the following; visual attributes, creativity, identical patterns in pairs, contrast in patterns, and overall their performance.

The National Cezve/Ibrik Championship aims to show the talents of the baristas to present this traditional coffee preparation technique to produce a cup of specialty coffee. Cezve/Ibrik is one of the oldest forms of coffee preparation throughout history in the Middle East and is created by using a traditional heated sand or a modern burner to heat a small pot with a distinct elongated handle to brew coffee.

Additionally, the inaugural Gahwa Championships are set to take place at SIAL ME. Organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, DCT Abu Dhabi, the Championships aim to celebrate the heritage and traditions of Gahwa, a much-cherished aspect of the region’s culture.

The Championships will consist of five categories, all designed to test the knowledge and practice of participants in areas such as the heritage of Gahwa; bean selection and roasting; and Gahwa preparation and serving. The Championships will also feature categories specific to roasting and a beverage concept award category.

In line with its strategic objective and commitment to reducing food waste and promoting responsible and sustainable consumption behaviours, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, in collaboration with the Food Forever Initiative, is organising a major culinary initiative and challenge. The aim of the challenge is to diversify available foodstuffs within the food & beverage industry and turn the spotlight on locally sourced food produced in the UAE. The challenge will see the participation of multiple international professional-grade chefs coming together to create a wide range of dishes. The initiative will highlight the importance of food diversification as a contributor to ensuring resource sustainability and enhancing food security. The culinary challenge is part of the second Global Food Forever meeting to be held in conjunction with the exhibition. ​ SIAL ME will also present the Food Art event hosted by the National Culinary and Confectionary Arts Training Centre, established 2016 in Abu Dhabi with professional standards to develop and promote the national food market to reach the world.

Moreover, the event will host La Cuisine, which is organised by the Emirates Culinary Guild, in collaboration with the World Association of Chefs' Societies. La Cuisine is set to see a large gathering of food service professionals in the region and exciting interactions will include ice sculpting and live cooking competitions with top chefs. La Cuisine also conducts the largest culinary competition in the region with over 1000 competing chefs across 19 different categories.

Roaming Chefs is also an exciting part of La Cuisine with senior chefs from International and regional hotels and restaurants will participate in daily multiple guided tours around the show to meet with exhibitors and taste and discover new and innovative products.