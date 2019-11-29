Cohesive social fabric, strong bonds between people and leadership shield UAE against evil machinations: Mohammed bin Rashid

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has paid special tributes of glory and honour to the UAE martyrs on Commemoration Day, sharing sincere feelings of gratitude to their families who, he said, set a perfect example of giving and belonging to the homeland by sacrificing their sons for the highest good of all Emiratis

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Nov, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has paid special tributes of glory and honour to the UAE martyrs on Commemoration Day, sharing sincere feelings of gratitude to their families who, he said, set a perfect example of giving and belonging to the homeland by sacrificing their sons for the highest good of all Emiratis.

In the following statement to the 'Nation Shield' magazine, Sheikh Mohammed said: "On behalf of all Emiratis, I salute all families who offered their sons to protect the national gains of our homeland and to keep our flag flying high at all times under all circumstances. It’s your wisdom, fortitude and magnanimity that enabled our valiant armed forces to continue to be the protective shield of our homeland.

"Our martyrs are the sons and grandsons of our nation's icon and the founder of our renaissance, late Sheikh Zayed. They are the trustees of his vision, which states that the UAE army is our protective shield that preserves our national unity and accomplishments, and helps our brotherly Arab countries in case of need.

"As we celebrate today the quintessential Emirati values of giving, loyalty and self-denial, we urge our families, schools, media and literati to continue to inculcate these noble values in our society and instill them in our younger generations, so they align themselves with the heroic deeds of our martyrs in word and deed.

"This solemn occasion reminds us to continue to engrave the message of martyrdom in our mind, memory and heart.

"The Commemoration Day will forever remain as an indelible message that the sovereignty, security, stability and pride of the UAE, and the safety and well-being of Emiratis are a priority that is second to none. We will remain willing and ready to bear the costs of protecting our land, ensuring its independence, building our nation and maintaining our national gains, thereby keeping our country as a role model for development, prosperity, social welfare, and economic well-being.

"The heroes of our armed forces, along with all security departments and institutions, and all the sons and daughters of the UAE, bear the costs of facing the dangers besetting our homeland and those surrounding our brotherly countries and Arab nations at large. While valiantly performing their noble tasks, our armed forces deliver a clear-cut message purporting that the UAE is a nation with innate immune defenses against any evil machinations and plots thanks to our cohesive social fabric and the strong bonds of solidarity between our people and leadership.

"On this blessed day filled with faithfulness and a flood of emotions and patriotic feelings, we renew our thanks and gratitude to my brother President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his decision to designate 30th November as a national day to honour our martyrs. His Highness’ decision deepens in the hearts of our sons and daughters the lofty meanings of martyrdom, giving and self-denial.

"I extend my thanks to my brother His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces who is the father, the elder brother and the leader of his comrades in the UAE Armed Forces. His Highness’ initiative to establish the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office in his Court and his direct follow-up, thereof, ensures an institutional framework to care for the martyrs’ families and their children.

"I would also like to thank my brothers, members of the Supreme Council and the rulers of the UAE for naming schools, halls, streets and public facilities after our martyrs.

"I pray to Allah Almighty to preserve our homeland and people, to sustain our security, stability and prosperity, and to reward our martyrs with His Paradise. I supplicate to Allah as well to guide us on His virtuous path and to strengthen us in the service of our religion, society and nation."