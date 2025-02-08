Cohesive Society Pillar Of Development, Cultural Renaissance In UAE
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2025 | 01:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Feb, 2025) A cohesive and interconnected society has been a cornerstone of the UAE’s development and cultural renaissance over the past five decades since the nation's founding.
The announcement by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, declaring 2025 as the "Year of the Community" reflects the wise leadership’s vision to strengthen bonds within Emirati families and society.
The initiative aims to foster intergenerational relationships, create inclusive spaces that promote cooperation, belonging, and shared experiences, and preserve the nation’s cultural heritage.
The "Year of the Community" extends the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who firmly believed that the core purpose of development is to build a prosperous society. Since the early days of the UAE’s establishment, he worked to empower individuals, enhancing their skills and inspiring their creative and intellectual potential, all directed toward national progress and the well-being of its people.
Sheikh Zayed successfully established a sustainable social framework in the UAE that is capable of evolving through experience and practice. His values of kindness and virtue continue to shape society, with a strong emphasis on cultural heritage preservation, social welfare, and the empowerment of women—recognised as the foundation of the family and, consequently, society.
The UAE’s leadership continues to build on this path of development, generosity, and community prosperity. In line with this vision, AED27.9 billion (39% of the total 2025 general budget) has been allocated to the social development sector, underscoring the government’s commitment to ensuring a dignified life for all members of society.
These social support allocations contribute to the well-being of the UAE’s citizens, offering assistance and removing obstacles that may hinder their daily lives, ensuring stability and reassurance for all.
The UAE boasts a high quality of life characterised by happiness and well-being. The nation is among the safest countries in the world, with a top-tier healthcare system recognised as one of the best in the middle East. Its leading education system, advanced infrastructure, and cutting-edge services further enhance the living standards of both UAE citizens and residents.
On an economic level, the UAE ranks among the countries with the highest per capita national income, according to the World Bank data, and remains a land of opportunity for business and commerce, thanks to its attractive and supportive investment environment.
Tolerance is deeply embedded in UAE society and is regarded as a fundamental human right. The UAE is dedicated to safeguarding and promoting tolerance as a cornerstone for building a just and equal society that ensures a dignified and happy life for all.
With over 200 nationalities residing in the UAE, the country stands as one of the most diverse in the world. People of different faiths freely practise their religions side by side in an atmosphere of mutual respect.
Each year, the UAE welcomes millions of tourists and new residents from across the globe, offering them a fulfilling and harmonious lifestyle regardless of their backgrounds or interests. This environment is reinforced through progressive laws and legislation that ensure the prosperity of the country’s diverse and dynamic community.
Recent Stories
ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan among those facing US sanctions imposed by Trump
Pakistan meets major IMF conditions in first six months of current fiscal year
China boosts cross-border trade in 2024 with smart ports
Lawyers end three-day sit-in in Hyderabad over case dispute
Al-Azhar condemns Örebro massacre in Sweden
Korean airlines' fleet tops 400, setting record high
Missing commuter plane found crashed on Alaska sea ice, authorities say
UAE Floating Hospital admitted 30 Palestinian patients since start of ceasefire
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2025
Ministry of Finance announces issuance of cabinet decision on introduction of to ..
Fujairah Crown Prince's son honours winners at Mountain Shooting Championship 20 ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Cohesive society pillar of development, cultural renaissance in UAE6 minutes ago
-
China boosts cross-border trade in 2024 with smart ports1 hour ago
-
Al-Azhar condemns Örebro massacre in Sweden2 hours ago
-
Korean airlines' fleet tops 400, setting record high3 hours ago
-
Missing commuter plane found crashed on Alaska sea ice, authorities say3 hours ago
-
UAE Floating Hospital admitted 30 Palestinian patients since start of ceasefire3 hours ago
-
Ministry of Finance announces issuance of cabinet decision on introduction of top-up tax for multina ..12 hours ago
-
Fujairah Crown Prince's son honours winners at Mountain Shooting Championship 202512 hours ago
-
Bencic overturns one-set deficit to meet Krueger at Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open final12 hours ago
-
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses launch of Emirates Humanitarian Youth Council13 hours ago
-
UAE Tour Women: Lorena Wiebes wins stage 214 hours ago
-
Department of Government Enablement showcases Abu Dhabi’s AI leadership at Microsoft AI tour14 hours ago