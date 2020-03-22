UrduPoint.com
Colombia Confirms First Coronavirus Death

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 10:30 AM

BOGOTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2020) Colombia's health ministry late on Saturday confirmed the country's first death attributed to the coronavirus, as the disease continues to spread worldwide, Reuters has reported.

The victim was a 58-year-old man who worked as a taxi driver in the coastal city of Cartagena, the ministry said in a statement.

"On 4th March, he transported Italian tourists in his vehicle and two days later presented the first symptoms," the ministry said, adding the man had untreated hypertension and diabetes.

The Andean country will enter a nationwide quarantine from Tuesday night, as the government seeks to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Colombia will block incoming international flights from Monday and has ordered people aged 70 and over to stay indoors until the end of May. The government has closed terrestrial borders, schools and bars and will halt domestic flights from Wednesday.

The capital Bogota began holding a four-day obligatory quarantine drill on Friday. It will continue straight into the national quarantine.

More than 300,000 people have been infected by the coronavirus worldwide and over 13,000 have died.

