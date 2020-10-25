UrduPoint.com
Colombia Surpasses One Million Coronavirus Cases

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 12:00 PM

Colombia surpasses one million coronavirus cases

BOGOTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Oct, 2020) Colombia on Saturday became the third South American country to cross the 1-million mark of coronavirus cases.

The 8,769 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported by the Colombian Health Ministry on Saturday brought the country's total to around 1.

01 million, the eighth largest caseload globally.

The South American country also recorded 198 new deaths over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to over 30,000 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Brazil was the first country in South America to pass the 1-million mark of cases in June, followed by Argentina earlier this week.

