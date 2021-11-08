UrduPoint.com

Colombia's Matchmaking Forum Explores Opportunities For Strong Business Investments At Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Nov, 2021) Colombia is organising a five-day event at Expo 2020 Dubai as part of the leading commercial initiatives of ProColombia- the entity in charge of promoting international tourism, foreign direct investment, non-traditional exports and the Country Brand of Colombia.

Dubbed Matchmaking Forum, the event supports Expo 2020’s goal of fostering partnerships, catalysing innovation, and discovering opportunities for strong business and trade investments.

Serving as an ideal gateway to investment possibilities in a variety of sectors, the Matchmaking Forum, hosted by ProColombia, is taking place from November 7 to 11, 2021, as part of the Expo 2020 activities. Around 3,400 business meetings are convening between 200 Colombian business representatives and 125 buyers from 20 countries across Europe, Asia, Africa, and America, with the goal of showcasing Colombia’s products and services and fostering global corporations.

The event aims to pave the way for companies and investors to explore business partnerships in agribusiness, manufacturing, industry 4.0, apparel and chemical supply chains.

Companies from various sectors will be represented in each of the industries, such as oils and fats, beverages, and meat etc. in agribusiness; construction materials, home furnishings, and design etc. in manufacturing industry; software, IT services etc. in industry 4.0; clothing and footwear etc. in apparel and personal care products, pharmaceuticals etc. in the chemical supply chain industry.

