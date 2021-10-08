(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BOGOTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Oct, 2021) Iván Duque Márquez, President of the Republic of Colombia, has received a delegation from the UAE Ministry of Interior (MoI) led by Major General Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, Inspector General of the Ministry of Interior, and the UAE's candidate for the presidency of the International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL).

The meeting, attended by Salem Rashid Al Owais, UAE Ambassador to Colombia, discussed an array of issues of common interest related to strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries in the security and police fields.

The Colombian President expressed his deep appreciation for the UAE official's visit and the keenness of the two friendly countries to advance their relations to the highest levels.

In appreciation of the UAE's role in promoting joint international action, President Márquez awarded the Colombian National Police Medal for Exceptional Distinguished Service of the High Class to Maj. Gen. Al Raisi, and the Colombian National Police Medal for Distinguished Service of the High Class to Police Attach Lt. Colonel Mohammed Juma Al Tunaiji, and Deputy Regional Police Attache, Lt. Colonel Saeed Elham Al Dhaheri.

Colombia's National Police Director, Gen. Jorge Luis Vargas, presented the medal, the highest Police honour in Colombia, to the UAE top officials.