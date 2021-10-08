UrduPoint.com

Colombia's President Receives UAE MoI's Delegation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 05:15 PM

Colombia&#039;s President receives UAE MoI&#039;s delegation

BOGOTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Oct, 2021) Iván Duque Márquez, President of the Republic of Colombia, has received a delegation from the UAE Ministry of Interior (MoI) led by Major General Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, Inspector General of the Ministry of Interior, and the UAE's candidate for the presidency of the International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL).

The meeting, attended by Salem Rashid Al Owais, UAE Ambassador to Colombia, discussed an array of issues of common interest related to strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries in the security and police fields.

The Colombian President expressed his deep appreciation for the UAE official's visit and the keenness of the two friendly countries to advance their relations to the highest levels.

In appreciation of the UAE's role in promoting joint international action, President Márquez awarded the Colombian National Police Medal for Exceptional Distinguished Service of the High Class to Maj. Gen. Al Raisi, and the Colombian National Police Medal for Distinguished Service of the High Class to Police Attach Lt. Colonel Mohammed Juma Al Tunaiji, and Deputy Regional Police Attache, Lt. Colonel Saeed Elham Al Dhaheri.

Colombia's National Police Director, Gen. Jorge Luis Vargas, presented the medal, the highest Police honour in Colombia, to the UAE top officials.

Related Topics

Police UAE Visit Rashid Salem Colombia Criminals From Top

Recent Stories

Total Parco inaugurated its state of the art Jasmi ..

Total Parco inaugurated its state of the art Jasmine service station in a prime ..

6 minutes ago
 44,389 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

44,389 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

8 minutes ago
 Artificial intelligence can help halve road deaths ..

Artificial intelligence can help halve road deaths by 2030: UN

8 minutes ago
 Malaysia's unemployment rate declines to 4.6 pct i ..

Malaysia's unemployment rate declines to 4.6 pct in August

11 minutes ago
 Addl Sec Housing for timely completion of uplift p ..

Addl Sec Housing for timely completion of uplift projects

11 minutes ago
 3 drug peddlers arrested; over 4kg of hashish reco ..

3 drug peddlers arrested; over 4kg of hashish recovered

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.