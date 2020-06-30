UrduPoint.com
Colombian Manager Pinto To Take Charge Of UAE National Football Team

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 12:45 AM

Colombian manager Pinto to take charge of UAE national football team

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2020) The UAE Football Association on Monday directed to complete the contracting procedures with the Colombian Jorge Luis Pinto to guide The Whites over the next rounds of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers.

This came during a virtual meeting today under the chairmanship of Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Transitional Committee of the UAE Football Association, and in the presence of all members.

A serial winner at club level in Colombia, Costa Rica, Peru and Venezuela, Pinto will take over the reins following the departure of Serbian coach Ivan Jovanovic.

