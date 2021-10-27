Colombian President meets Ahmed Al Jarwan, International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace members

BOGOTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Oct, 2021) Iván Duque Márquez, President of the Republic of Colombia, has met with Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, and members of the International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace, during their participation in the seventh session of the Parliament.

The session, which was attended by Salem Rashid Al Owais, UAE Ambassador to Colombia, took place at the headquarters of the Colombinan parliament in Bogota.

Al Jarwan thanked the Colombian President for his warm welcome and commended Colombia's efforts and support of the Council, noting that its hosting of this session is a testament to its keenness to promote peace and tolerance.

Moreover, Al Jarwan signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sergio Arboleda University to enhance the Council's cooperation with the university towards promoting tolerance and peace and integrating them in the curricula.

During his speech at the session, Al Jarwan shed light on the important role that women play in parliament, using Margarita Restrepo, President of the International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace, as an model example.

He also suggested establishing an interparliamentary partnership towards environmental preservation and tackling climate change.