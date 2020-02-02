UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Colombian President Receives UAE Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 02nd February 2020 | 12:15 PM

Colombian President receives UAE Ambassador

BOGOTA, Colombia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Feb, 2020) Iván Duque Márquez, President of Colombia, has received Salem Rashid Al Owais, UAE Ambassador to Colombia, in the presence of Claudia Blum, Colombian Minister of Foreign Affairs, members of the diplomatic corps, and international organisations accredited to the country.

The UAE Ambassador conveyed to the Colombian President the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, wishing Colombia further progress and prosperity.

Al Owais also gifted to President Márquez a Spanish translation of the "My Story" book by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai.

UAE-Colombian relations are witnessing remarkable growth on all levels, and the two countries are seeking to develop economic and trade relations as Colombia confirmed its participation in Expo 2020 Dubai.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Rashid Salem Progress Colombia 2020 All

Recent Stories

Colombian President receives UAE Ambassador

2 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 2, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

MoHAP launches blockchain-based platform for stori ..

2 hours ago

MoHAP launches blockchain-based platform for stori ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

UAE&#039;s humanitarian track record driven by lea ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.