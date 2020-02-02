Colombian President receives UAE Ambassador

BOGOTA, Colombia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Feb, 2020) Iván Duque Márquez, President of Colombia, has received Salem Rashid Al Owais, UAE Ambassador to Colombia, in the presence of Claudia Blum, Colombian Minister of Foreign Affairs, members of the diplomatic corps, and international organisations accredited to the country.

The UAE Ambassador conveyed to the Colombian President the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, wishing Colombia further progress and prosperity.

Al Owais also gifted to President Márquez a Spanish translation of the "My Story" book by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai.

UAE-Colombian relations are witnessing remarkable growth on all levels, and the two countries are seeking to develop economic and trade relations as Colombia confirmed its participation in Expo 2020 Dubai.