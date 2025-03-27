Combating Obesity Strategic Health Priority: MoHAP
Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2025 | 06:15 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2025) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has launched several initiatives over the course of the past year 2024 in collaboration with the World Health Organisation to support the National Programme to Combat Obesity and tackle childhood obesity.
The ministry also signed a landmark agreement with a renowned company to develop the national scientific guide for obesity management and weight control. To complement these efforts, training workshops were held to enhance staff skills and standardise protocols for early monitoring of obesity indicators.
The Ministry emphasised that combating obesity is a strategic priority for the UAE’s health system. Following the government directives, the ministry is stepping up efforts to improve public well-being and raise awareness about the lasting impact obesity can have on individuals, families, and the wider community.
As part of these efforts, health authorities continued to implement nationwide programmes that promote physical activity from an early age, support balanced nutrition in schools, and provide comprehensive care for women during pre-pregnancy and prenatal stages—all while fostering healthier dietary habits across the nation.
The Ministry of Health and Prevention also collaborated with the WHO Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean to host two specialised workshops: “Health-Promoting Schools” and “Essentials of Effective Health Communication for Managing Childhood Obesity”. Both fall under the ministry’s “Comprehensive School Health” project, aimed at embedding health education into the fabric of school life.
MoHAP has also signed an agreement with Novo Nordisk Pharma Gulf to launch the national scientific guide for obesity management and weight control, a fundamental part of the country’s National Strategy for Preventing and Managing Non-communicable Diseases.
In parallel, the ministry conducted a series of training workshops aimed at strengthening the competencies of school health personnel. These sessions explored ways to enhance data accuracy and reliability and establish unified protocols for the collection and analysis of early obesity indicators among school-aged children nationwide.
Dr. Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Public Health Sector at the Ministry, stressed that tackling obesity—especially among children—is one of the health sector’s top priorities.
“We’re working to build a society where healthy living becomes second nature by creating an environment that supports wellness at every level, through the combined efforts of individuals, policymakers, government and private institutions, the media, and even food producers. In addition, the ministry is collaborating with partners from the health and education sectors to develop a national guide for food and beverages provided in schools.”
He stressed that health awareness must be integrated into everyday school life, highlighting ongoing efforts such as the health-Promoting Schools programme and the Masar Initiative, which aim to instil a culture of well-being among students, adolescents, and healthcare providers.
In addition to these efforts, the ministry will continue to roll out public awareness campaigns as well as community-based initiatives throughout the year. The upcoming National Health and Nutrition Survey, Dr. Al Rand noted, will measure obesity rates among adults and children across the country—data that will help shape future health programmes and national strategies.
