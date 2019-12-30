Coming period requires work, efforts, sacrifices to win victories: Ivan Jovanovic

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2019) Ivan Jovanovic, UAE National Football Team Coach, stated that the coming period requires more work, efforts and sacrifices to win victories and reach the crucial stage of the joint qualifying rounds of the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

During a press conference organised by the UAE Football Association to officially introduce him, Jovanovic said, "We will all work as a team to achieve positive results and qualification. The current team situation does not reflect the capabilities of Emirati football. Our goal is to return to the top. This will not happen except by winning our next four games."

Jovanovic highlighted his knowledge of Emirati football through his uninterrupted 6-year experience in the local league, which he continues to follow even after his departure from Al-Nasr SC.

"We must choose the most prepared players, not only technically but also physically and psychologically, to make sure they have the fighting spirit and tactical discipline.

This means that I will not look at the age of a player, but in general, the formation of the team will be made up of a mixture of experience and youth, according to the best players in the league," he said.

Jovanovic revealed that he will announce the national team list for the January camp after the end of Round 12 of the league.

At the start of the press conference, Ghanem Mubarak Al Hajri, Member of the Transitional Committee and Chairman of the Committee for Teams and Technical Affairs at the UAE Football Association, thanked Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Transitional Committee of the UAE Football Association, for his support and constant follow-up.

Al Hajri added that choosing Jovanovic to coach the UAE National Team has met the specific criteria set by the committee, such as the coach's knowledge of international Emirati players and details of local competitions, which will help him develop a suitable plan to prepare the team for upcoming games, including three away games and one home game.