Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police meets with Lebanese Ambassador

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jan, 2025) Major General Ahmed Saif bin Zaitoon Al Muhairi, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, met in his office with Fouad Chehab Dandan, Ambassador of Lebanon to the UAE., in the presence of Major General Sheikh Mohammed bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Police.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation and achieve common goals in the police and security fields.