UrduPoint.com

Commander-in-Chief Of Sharjah Police Attends Padel Tennis Championship At Police Club

Faizan Hashmi Published January 14, 2023 | 09:15 PM

Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police attends Padel Tennis Championship at Police Club

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2023) Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, attended the launching ceremony of the Sharjah Police Tennis Championship for Padel Tennis on Friday, which was organised as part of the "Yes to Sports... No to Drugs" initiative.

The championship was held on the stadiums of the Sharjah Police Club, with the participation of 56 teams and 112 players, sponsored by the Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club, the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority “Shurooq” and Al Motanafesoon company.
The championship was organised by the Drug Control Department, the Media and Public Relations Department represented by the Sports Activities Department and the Community Police Department.

The championship aims to enhance the role of exercise in confronting the danger of drugs and raising awareness of its health and social harms among members of society.


The opening ceremony of the championship was attended by Brigadier General Ahmed Hahi Al Serkal, Director General of Police Operations, Lieutenant Colonel Majed Al Assam, Director of the Drug Control Department, and a number of officers and sponsors, with the participation of a group of prominent tennis players, citizens and foreigners residing in the country.
The championship's opening day saw fierce battle between players who displayed excellent levels, and it will continue until Sunday.
Major General Al Shamsi stressed that this community sports initiative aims to prevent drugs and their harmful effects in the society, expressing his appreciation to the organisers and supporters of the tournament, in which adults and children participate.

Related Topics

Tennis Police Sports Drugs Company Sharjah Sunday Media

Recent Stories

UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Romania ..

UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Romanian counterpart discuss cooperat ..

22 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi condem ..

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi condemns terrorist attack on Peshawa ..

25 minutes ago
 CM reviews names of caretaker setup

CM reviews names of caretaker setup

25 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi condem ..

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi condemns terrorist attacks on Jhangi ..

26 minutes ago
 KP govt releases Rs 150 mln for development scheme ..

KP govt releases Rs 150 mln for development schemes in Tank

23 minutes ago
 Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) starts stri ..

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) starts strict monitoring to make markets ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.