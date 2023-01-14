Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police attends Padel Tennis Championship at Police Club

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2023) Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, attended the launching ceremony of the Sharjah Police Tennis Championship for Padel Tennis on Friday, which was organised as part of the "Yes to Sports... No to Drugs" initiative.

The championship was held on the stadiums of the Sharjah Police Club, with the participation of 56 teams and 112 players, sponsored by the Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club, the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority “Shurooq” and Al Motanafesoon company.

The championship was organised by the Drug Control Department, the Media and Public Relations Department represented by the Sports Activities Department and the Community Police Department.

The championship aims to enhance the role of exercise in confronting the danger of drugs and raising awareness of its health and social harms among members of society.



The opening ceremony of the championship was attended by Brigadier General Ahmed Hahi Al Serkal, Director General of Police Operations, Lieutenant Colonel Majed Al Assam, Director of the Drug Control Department, and a number of officers and sponsors, with the participation of a group of prominent tennis players, citizens and foreigners residing in the country.

The championship's opening day saw fierce battle between players who displayed excellent levels, and it will continue until Sunday.

Major General Al Shamsi stressed that this community sports initiative aims to prevent drugs and their harmful effects in the society, expressing his appreciation to the organisers and supporters of the tournament, in which adults and children participate.