Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police inaugurates Sharjah PCR sample analysis Central Lab

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Oct, 2021) Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, and Head of the Local Emergency Management Team, inaugurated Thursday, Sharjah Central Laboratory at Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Specialised Field Hospital in Al Zahia area in Sharjah, which is one of the most modern laboratories for PCR and blood samples analysis.

Several senior officers and officials attended the opening ceremony of the new lab.

The round-the-clock laboratory, specialied in analysing PCR samples, constitutes an important tributary to the health sector in the Emirate of Sharjah and the Northern Emirates, and monitors and investigates the corona virus. Lab’s services also include all types of clinical, bacterial and biological analysis.

Major General Al Shamsi said that the Lab possesses advanced features according to the highest quality standards, to ensure the preservation of health and safety of citizens and residents, which is a top priority in accordance with the directives of the UAE wise leadership.

The head of the local emergency, crisis and disaster management team in Sharjah praised the partnership with "Tamouh Healthcare", and the efforts of the work team that worked on the completion of this important laboratory that helps all medical staff to perform their work optimally, and speed up the analysis processes- a procedure that is an essential part of the prevention and protection system for the community.

Dr. Alaa Akhras, Director of Government Relations at Tamouh Healthcare, stated that the laboratory’s capacity stands at 25,000 samples per day, and the number can be doubled according to need, highlighting the expertise of the 71 doctors and technicians, as well as the trained and qualified administrative and operational staff working at the Lab.