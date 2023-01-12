Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police receives 3rd place winning team

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jan, 2023) Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, received the Sharjah Police team, third place winners in the sixth edition of the Police Championship for Specialised Teams, on Thursday morning at the Police Science academy.

The tournament was organised by Police sports Association in cooperation with Dubai Police with the participation of 11 teams

Al Shamsi stated that force’s participation in the tournament reflects its keenness to enhance cooperation among its departments and units, and an opportunity to exchange skills and experiences with the other teams.

He hailed the team’s efforts and encouraged them to stay fit and ready.

