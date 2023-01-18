Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police receives Consul-General of Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jan, 2023) Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, today received in his office, Asem Mohamed Ababneh, Consul-General of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to the country.

The visit, which saw the presence of top officials from both sides, came with the aim of enhancing cooperation between Sharjah Police and the Consulate General of the Hashemite Kingdon of Jordan to the country, in addition to discussing a number of issues of common interest.

Al Shamsi affirmed the Sharjah Police's keenness to enhance cooperation with the Jordanian Consulate, and to consolidate joint cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

At the end of the visit, the Jordanian Consul-General praised the efforts made by the Sharjah Police to enhance the security quality of life among members of society, wishing for more excellence in security and other fields.