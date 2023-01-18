UrduPoint.com

Commander-in-Chief Of Sharjah Police Receives Consul-General Of Hashemite Kingdom Of Jordan

Umer Jamshaid Published January 18, 2023 | 09:15 PM

Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police receives Consul-General of Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jan, 2023) Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, today received in his office, Asem Mohamed Ababneh, Consul-General of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to the country.

The visit, which saw the presence of top officials from both sides, came with the aim of enhancing cooperation between Sharjah Police and the Consulate General of the Hashemite Kingdon of Jordan to the country, in addition to discussing a number of issues of common interest.

Al Shamsi affirmed the Sharjah Police's keenness to enhance cooperation with the Jordanian Consulate, and to consolidate joint cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

At the end of the visit, the Jordanian Consul-General praised the efforts made by the Sharjah Police to enhance the security quality of life among members of society, wishing for more excellence in security and other fields.

Related Topics

Police Sharjah Visit From Top

Recent Stories

Japan to Reduce LNG Imports by 1Mln Tons After Res ..

Japan to Reduce LNG Imports by 1Mln Tons After Restarting Nuclear Reactor - Mini ..

1 minute ago
 EU Special Representative to Visit Belgrade, Prist ..

EU Special Representative to Visit Belgrade, Pristina on Friday - Spokesman

1 minute ago
 US Mideast Coordinator Urges Israel, Palestine to ..

US Mideast Coordinator Urges Israel, Palestine to Refrain From Provocations

11 minutes ago
 Russian Orthodox Christian NHL Player Says Not Wea ..

Russian Orthodox Christian NHL Player Says Not Wearing 'Pride' Jersey Due to His ..

9 minutes ago
 Zimbabwe v Ireland 1st ODI scores

Zimbabwe v Ireland 1st ODI scores

9 minutes ago
 Afghanistan situation, Pak-Afghan relations discus ..

Afghanistan situation, Pak-Afghan relations discussed at CAMEA roundtable

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.