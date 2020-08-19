UrduPoint.com
Commander-in-Chief Of Sharjah Police Signs Sharjah Government Digital Platform Agreement

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 10:00 PM

Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police signs Sharjah Government Digital Platform agreement

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Aug, 2020) Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, signed on Wednesday an agreement for the Digital Platform of Sharjah Government, in the presence of Sheikh Fahim Al Qassimi, Director of Government Relations Department in Sharjah and Chairman of the Higher Committee of Digital Transformation of Sharjah Government.

The agreement comes in line with the commitment of Sharjah Police towards supporting the digitalisation of Sharjah government services, with the aim of supporting the decision-making, and providing the best services to the people of Sharjah.

Al Shamsi stressed that the Emirate of Sharjah is steadily striding towards a bright future through the implementation of the wise vision of its leadership.

He also stressed the keenness of Sharjah Police to full digital and smart platforms in order to enhance its services to the public, in collaboration with all governmental entities in the emirate.

