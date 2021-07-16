Commander of Joint Operations at Ministry of Defence meets Saudi Deputy Chief of Staff

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jul, 2021) Major General Saleh Mohammed Saleh Megrin Al Ameri, Commander of Joint Operations at the Ministry of Defence, met with Lt. General Mutlaq Al Azima, Deputy Chief of the General Staff and Commander of the Joint Forces of Saudi Arabia, during his visit today to the headquarters of the Arab Coalition in Riyadh.

During the visit, which is part of the ongoing military cooperation between the two brotherly countries, Major General Al Ameri and his delegation were briefed about the latest developments to relevant military operations and humanitarian relief operations.

Major General Al Ameri highlighted the UAE’s support for the efforts of Saudi Arabia to counter threats to its security and stability.