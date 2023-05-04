Commander of Joint Operations meets U.S. Commander of Ninth Air Force

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th May, 2023) Major General Saleh bin Mejren Al Ameri, Commander of Joint Operations at the UAE Ministry of Defence, has met with Lt. Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, Commander, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central), Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, and the Combined Forces Air Component Commander for U.

S. Central Command, Southwest Asia, at the ministry's headquarters.

During the meeting, they discussed the friendship and cooperation relations between the United Arab Emirates and the United States of America, especially concerning the military and defence fields.