Commander Of Joint Operations Receives Chief Of Staff Of Sudanese Armed Forces

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 11:15 PM

Commander of Joint Operations receives Chief of Staff of Sudanese Armed Forces

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jul, 2021) Major General Saleh Mohammed Mujrin Al Ameri, Commander of Joint Operations at the Ministry of Defence, received General Muhammad Othman Al Hussein, Chief of Staff of the Sudanese Armed Forces, to discuss the military and defence cooperation between the UAE and Sudan and ways of reinforcing them.

Lt. General Al Hussein visited the Land Forces Command, where he was received by Major General Saeed Al Shehhi, Commander of the Land Forces, and several Emirati officers.

He then visited the Martyr’s Memorial, where he placed a bouquet in commemoration of the martyrs of the Land Forces, which was followed by a visit to the Land Forces Museum that aims to highlight the history and development of the Land Forces.

The museum comprises several sections that highlight the history of the Land Forces before the unification of the Armed Forces, as well as other sections that showcase equipment, weapons, costumes and medals.

