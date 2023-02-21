Commander of Joint Operations receives Commander of GCC Unified Military Command

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2023) Major General Saleh Mohammed Saleh Al Ameri, Commander of Joint Operations at the UAE Ministry of Defence, on the sidelines of IDEX and NAVDEX 2023, received Lieutenant General Eid bin Awad AlShalawi, Commander of the GCC Unified Military Command.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed cooperation relations and ways to strengthen them, especially in the defence and military fields. They also exchanged views on several issues of common concern.