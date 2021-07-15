Commander of Joint Operations visits air forces participating in 'Operation Decisive Storm'

(@FahadShabbir)

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jul, 2021) Major General Saleh Muhammad Al Ameri, Commander of Joint Operations at the Ministry of Defence, accompanied by a high-level delegation of senior officers of the Armed Forces, has paid an inspection visit to the base of the air forces participating in "Operation Decisive Storm", as part of the Arab Coalition Forces led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Major General Al Ameri and the delegation were briefed on the tasks and duties implemented by the forces.

The UAE Commander praised the readiness and high combat efficiency of the UAE forces participating in the Arab coalition in Saudi Arabia.

He also conveyed to the Duty Force the greetings of the wise leadership, wishing them success in their tasks and duties.