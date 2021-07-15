UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commander Of Joint Operations Visits Air Forces Participating In 'Operation Decisive Storm'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 02:30 PM

Commander of Joint Operations visits air forces participating in 'Operation Decisive Storm'

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jul, 2021) Major General Saleh Muhammad Al Ameri, Commander of Joint Operations at the Ministry of Defence, accompanied by a high-level delegation of senior officers of the Armed Forces, has paid an inspection visit to the base of the air forces participating in "Operation Decisive Storm", as part of the Arab Coalition Forces led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Major General Al Ameri and the delegation were briefed on the tasks and duties implemented by the forces.

The UAE Commander praised the readiness and high combat efficiency of the UAE forces participating in the Arab coalition in Saudi Arabia.

He also conveyed to the Duty Force the greetings of the wise leadership, wishing them success in their tasks and duties.

Related Topics

Storm UAE Visit Saudi Arabia Arab

Recent Stories

Policemen given cash prizes,certificates

7 minutes ago

Turkey Ready to Ensure Kabul Airport Safety Within ..

7 minutes ago

Germany storms leave at least nine dead, dozens mi ..

7 minutes ago

US to Build Support Base for Afghan Peace Regional ..

7 minutes ago

UVAS syndicate approves Rs.2.968 billion budget

16 minutes ago

Cuban Economy Minister Announces 'Unprecedented' S ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.