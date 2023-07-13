Open Menu

Commander Of Land Forces Attends Meeting Of GCC Land Forces Commanders

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 13, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Commander of Land Forces attends meeting of GCC land forces commanders

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jul, 2023) Major General Saeed Rashid Al Shehhi, Commander of the Land Forces, attended the 21st meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) land forces commanders, which was held in the Sultanate of Oman.

The meeting, which witnessed the participation of GCC land forces commanders, the unified military command and the Assistant Secretary-General for Military Affairs, discussed several topics on the agenda and reviewed areas of existing military cooperation between the GCC land forces in a bid to achieve joint objectives.

Related Topics

Oman Rashid

Recent Stories

UAEU Science and Innovation Park organises trainin ..

UAEU Science and Innovation Park organises training workshops for school student ..

1 hour ago
 DEWA receives Net-Zero statement of verification b ..

DEWA receives Net-Zero statement of verification based on IWA 42:2022 guidelines

1 hour ago
 RAKEZ empowers businesses through regular networki ..

RAKEZ empowers businesses through regular networking events

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 July 2023

2 hours ago
 IMF deposits $1.2b into SBP account

IMF deposits $1.2b into SBP account

2 hours ago
 Buddhist Monks visit historical sites at Takht Bha ..

Buddhist Monks visit historical sites at Takht Bhai in Mardan

2 hours ago
Pakistan vows to engage with Afghanistan on all as ..

Pakistan vows to engage with Afghanistan on all aspects of cooperation

2 hours ago
 UNCTAD Secretary-General urges youth to drive peac ..

UNCTAD Secretary-General urges youth to drive peace and sustainable development

3 hours ago
 Qasr Al Watan opens its doors to students for educ ..

Qasr Al Watan opens its doors to students for educational tour

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Judiciary organises lecture: &#039;Right ..

Abu Dhabi Judiciary organises lecture: &#039;Right to Self-Preservation&#039;

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Montenegro o ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Montenegro on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 Shaheen Afridi eyes 100th Test wicket

Shaheen Afridi eyes 100th Test wicket

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East