Commander of Land Forces attends meeting of GCC land forces commanders

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jul, 2023) Major General Saeed Rashid Al Shehhi, Commander of the Land Forces, attended the 21st meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) land forces commanders, which was held in the Sultanate of Oman.

The meeting, which witnessed the participation of GCC land forces commanders, the unified military command and the Assistant Secretary-General for Military Affairs, discussed several topics on the agenda and reviewed areas of existing military cooperation between the GCC land forces in a bid to achieve joint objectives.