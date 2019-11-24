Commander of Land Forces receives Chief of Staff of French Land Forces

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Nov, 2019) Major General Mohammed Saleh Megren Al Ameri, Commander of the UAE Land Forces, today received, in his office, General Thierry Burkhard, Chief of Staff of the French Land Forces, and his delegation currently visiting the UAE.

During the meeting, Major General Al Ameri welcomed General Burkhard, and both sides discussed their joint military and defence cooperation and ways of further developing them.

They also discussed several topics of mutual concern, due to the keenness of the leaderships of the UAE and France to enhance their friendship and cooperation.