DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Nov, 2021) Major General Saeed Al Shehhi, Commander of the UAE Land Forces, today received, in his office at Dubai Airshow 2021, Jed Royal, Deputy Director of the U.S. Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA).

During the meeting, both sides discussed their cooperation and exchanged views on several topics of mutual concern.