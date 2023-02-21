UrduPoint.com

Commander Of Land Forces Receives Senior Officials At IDEX 2023

Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2023 | 01:00 AM

Commander of Land Forces receives senior officials at IDEX 2023

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2023) Major General Saeed Rashid Al Shehhi, Commander of the Land Forces, today received in his office at IDEX 2023, Korean Defence Minister Lee Jong-Sup; Air Martial Martin Sampson, UK's Defence Senior Adviser to the middle East and North Africa; and Lieutenant General Lawrence Mbatha, Chief of the South African Army.

During the meetings, the senior officials discussed cooperation ties in the defence and military fields, as well as ways to enhance them to serve their countries' mutual benefits.

They also exchanged views on the importance of organising specialised defence exhibitions, foremost of which is the international defence exhibitions “IDEX” and NAVDEX".

Related Topics

Defence Minister Army Rashid Lawrence United Kingdom Middle East

Recent Stories

Global Summit of Women 2023 to begin tomorrow in A ..

Global Summit of Women 2023 to begin tomorrow in Abu Dhabi

1 minute ago
 Commander of Joint Operations receives Commander o ..

Commander of Joint Operations receives Commander of GCC Unified Military Command

16 minutes ago
 ADJD succeeds in reducing divorce rate to 3% in 20 ..

ADJD succeeds in reducing divorce rate to 3% in 2022

31 minutes ago
 Rain halts play after Mandhana dominates for India ..

Rain halts play after Mandhana dominates for India at World T20

1 hour ago
 New 6.4-magnitude quake hits southern Turkey

New 6.4-magnitude quake hits southern Turkey

1 hour ago
 Antakya-Iskenderun Highway in Turkey Damaged After ..

Antakya-Iskenderun Highway in Turkey Damaged After New Earthquakes - Source

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.