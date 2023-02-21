Commander of Land Forces receives senior officials at IDEX 2023

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2023) Major General Saeed Rashid Al Shehhi, Commander of the Land Forces, today received in his office at IDEX 2023, Korean Defence Minister Lee Jong-Sup; Air Martial Martin Sampson, UK's Defence Senior Adviser to the middle East and North Africa; and Lieutenant General Lawrence Mbatha, Chief of the South African Army.

During the meetings, the senior officials discussed cooperation ties in the defence and military fields, as well as ways to enhance them to serve their countries' mutual benefits.

They also exchanged views on the importance of organising specialised defence exhibitions, foremost of which is the international defence exhibitions “IDEX” and NAVDEX".