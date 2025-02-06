Commander Of National Guard Witnesses Military Exercises In Kuwait
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2025 | 12:16 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2025) KUWAIT, 5th February, 2025 (WAM) – Major General Saleh Mohammed bin Muqrin Al Ameri, Commander of the National Guard, attended the conclusion of the ‘CPX Nasr 20’ and ‘Jazeera Lion 6’ military exercises during his official visit to the sisterly State of Kuwait. The exercises showcased leadership skills and advanced field tactics.
The National Guard Commander commended the high level of organisation, readiness, and professionalism demonstrated by the participants.
He noted that such exercises strengthen joint cooperation, enhance emergency response mechanisms, address shared security challenges, and improve the preparedness of forces for various security scenarios.
During the visit, the National Guard Commander also met with Kuwaiti National Guard Under-Secretary Lieutenant General Hashim Abdul Razzaq Al Rifai. The meeting focused on ways to enhance cooperation and coordination in military and security fields, contributing to the development of capabilities and the exchange of expertise between both sides.
