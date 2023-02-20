UrduPoint.com

Commander Of Naval Forces Meets With Senior Officials At IDEX 2023

Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2023 | 11:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2023) Rear Admiral Pilot Sheikh Saeed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Commander of the UAE Naval Forces, today received in his office at "IDEX - NAVDEX 2023", Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal, Chief of the Naval Staff of Bangladesh; Lt. Gen.

Demokritos Zervakis, Chief of the Cypriot National Guard; Wang Houbin, Deputy Chief of Staff of the People's Liberation Army Navy; and Rear Admiral Mohammed Yousif al Asam, Commander of the Royal Bahrain Naval Force.

During the meetings, the officials reviewed military cooperation relations and ways of enhancing and developing them to serve their common interest.

