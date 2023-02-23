UrduPoint.com

Commander Of UAE Land Forces Meets High-ranking Officials At IDEX

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2023 | 01:15 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2023) Major General Saeed Rashid Al Shehhi, Commander of the UAE Land Forces, received today Major General Damien de Marsac, Deputy Chief of Staff, Plans & Programmes at the French Ministry of Defence on the sidelines of the now-running IDEX 2023.

He also received Major General Noureddine Hambli, Commander of the 5th Military Region in Algeria; and Brigadier General Mohamed Rashid Al Mutairi, Kuwait Land Forces Director of Operations.

During the meetings, ways of developing bilateral relations between the UAE and the guest countries were discussed on issues related to military and defense affairs in a way that serves their common interests.

