Commander of UAE Land Forces receives Deputy Commander of Malaysian Land Forces

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2023) ABU DHABI, 23rd February, 2023 (WAM) – Major General Saeed Rashid Al Shehhi, Commander of the UAE Land Forces, received today Lieutenant General Mohamed bin Abdulrahman, Deputy Commander of the Malaysian Land Forces, on the sidelines of the International Defense Exhibition (IDEX 2023).

The meeting addressed the prospects of enhancing defence cooperation between the two countries.

The two sides signed a defence cooperation agreement in the field of training, coordination and exchange of expertise at the land forces' level between the two countries.

A number of senior officers and members of the delegation accompanying the guest attended the meeting and signing of the agreement.