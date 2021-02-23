Commander of UAE Land Forces receives Serbian Assistant Minister of Defence during IDEX

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2021) Staff Lt Gen Saleh Mohammed Saleh Al Ameri, Commander of the UAE Land Forces, received Nenad Miloradovic, Serbian Assistant Minister of Defence, on the sidelines of the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) 2021, currently being held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

The meeting, which was held at Al Ameri's office in ADEX, addressed ways of further promoting cooperation between the UAE and Serbia , particularly at the defence level in addition to a number of issues of interest.