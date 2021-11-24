UrduPoint.com

Commemoration Day And National Day Holidays Announced For Private Sector

Faizan Hashmi 12 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 05:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Nov, 2021) All personnel working in private sector establishments, institutions and companies in the country will get a paid holiday on the occasion of Commemoration Day and UAE's 50th National Day from Wednesday, December 1st, until Friday, December 3rd.

This was announced by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation in implementation to the Cabinet resolution regarding the approved official holidays.

