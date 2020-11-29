UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commemoration Day Celebrates UAE's Noble Values: RAK Ruler

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 11:15 AM

Commemoration Day celebrates UAE's noble values: RAK Ruler

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Nov, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, stated that Commemoration Day is a day when everyone celebrates the noble values of patriotism and obligation to the country and remembers the sacrifices of the country’s heroes.

"We salute the families of martyrs who have kept their promises and lost their lives to make the country stronger," H.H Sheikh Saud said in a statement given to 'Nation Shield,' the UAE Armed Forces magazine, on the occasion of Commemoration Day on 30th November.

"Throughout its journey, the UAE has been an example of development and prosperity for its citizens and residents. Today, we commemorate the UAE’s children who have sacrificed their lives to defend their country and keep its flag flying high," he added.

"We reiterate the commitment of the UAE’s leadership and people to the martyrs’ families, in recognition of their sacrifices that will always be a shining light in the history of the UAE, as well as in gratitude for their sacrifices, principles and ethics and their values of unlimited giving.

Thanks to these values and sacrifices, the Emirati flag will always fly high in the sky," he affirmed.

"I single out the mothers of martyrs, who sacrificed their children for the supreme interests of their nation," H.H Sheikh Saud stressed.

"On this day, we affirm that sacrificing oneself for the country gains a deeper and stronger significance and influence because it defends noble human values. The country’s efforts to establish peace in the region are a source of regional stability to help achieve social growth and overall prosperity," he concluded.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed UAE Saud November

Recent Stories

Martyrs will remain immortal in conscience of UAE ..

21 minutes ago

Martyrs are timeless symbols of patriotism: Mohame ..

21 minutes ago

&#039;We will forever remember those who sacrifice ..

36 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 29, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Karabakh rivals adjust to life along new borders

11 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.