RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Nov, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, stated that Commemoration Day is a day when everyone celebrates the noble values of patriotism and obligation to the country and remembers the sacrifices of the country’s heroes.

"We salute the families of martyrs who have kept their promises and lost their lives to make the country stronger," H.H Sheikh Saud said in a statement given to 'Nation Shield,' the UAE Armed Forces magazine, on the occasion of Commemoration Day on 30th November.

"Throughout its journey, the UAE has been an example of development and prosperity for its citizens and residents. Today, we commemorate the UAE’s children who have sacrificed their lives to defend their country and keep its flag flying high," he added.

"We reiterate the commitment of the UAE’s leadership and people to the martyrs’ families, in recognition of their sacrifices that will always be a shining light in the history of the UAE, as well as in gratitude for their sacrifices, principles and ethics and their values of unlimited giving.

Thanks to these values and sacrifices, the Emirati flag will always fly high in the sky," he affirmed.

"I single out the mothers of martyrs, who sacrificed their children for the supreme interests of their nation," H.H Sheikh Saud stressed.

"On this day, we affirm that sacrificing oneself for the country gains a deeper and stronger significance and influence because it defends noble human values. The country’s efforts to establish peace in the region are a source of regional stability to help achieve social growth and overall prosperity," he concluded.